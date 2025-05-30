UNLV’s Tiger Shanks To Make CFL Debut June 6 Against Reigning Grey Cup Champs
Former UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Tiger Shanks is set to make his professional football debut next week. On April 29, the Montreal Alouettes made Shanks the highest Rebel ever selected in the Canadian Football League Draft. He was selected fifth overall in the first round of the draft. On June 6, he will become the sixth Rebel ever drafted in the CFL to make his debut up in Canada.
Sports Illustrated gave their take on Shanks and his being drafted in April after the pick was made:
"Shanks is a 6'5, 325-pound lineman who primarily served as a right tackle during his days at UNLV. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but played his high school ball at Lake Oswego High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. He played 51 games in his career for the Rebels before graduating as a senior in 2024. As a senior, he was on both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award watch lists. The newest star on the Alouettes was also named First Team All-Mountain West in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first ever Rebels offensive lineman to earn the honor twice in a career."
For those who want to watch Shanks make his pro debut, these are the details:
The game will take place on Friday, June 6, at 7:00 PM EST. It will be played in the Alouettes' home stadium, Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. They will be facing off against the Toronto Argonauts, who are the reigning 2024 Grey Cup champions. They knocked off the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 in the 111th Grey Cup game held in Vancouver, British Columbia, to win the CFL's biggest prize. You can stream the game on RDS, which you will need a subscription to watch. Shanks making his CFL debut against the defending Grey Cup champs is a can't-miss for the UNLV faithful.