UNLV Top Conference Landing Spots After 2032 Mountain West Deal Expires
The UNLV Rebels have signed a "bill of rights" that locks them into the Mountain West Conference through the 2031 - 2032 academic school year. Leaving prior to that would cause them to face significant financial consequences which includes both losing benefits of the deal and having to pay out a hefty sum of money to leave the conference. We expect them to finish out their new deal with the Mountain West, but things can change in a hurry in today's college landscape.
With the Boise State Broncos, Colorado State Rams, Fresno State Bulldogs, San Diego State Aztecs, and Utah State Aggies all leaving for the Pac-12, there is of course going to be speculation in regards to where UNLV might end up next. If not for financial woes in the athletic department, the Rebels could very well have joined the exodus to the Pac-12 with the other Mountain West defectors. An exit from the conference seems all but inevitable following the expiration of their new agreement, especially if they continue on their current upward trajectory.
These are the three most likely potential landing spots for UNLV if they eventually decide to leave their G5 Conference for a Power 5 Conference.
The Big 12
The Big 12 is the most likely eventual landing spot for the Rebels. Rumors have already swirled that they this is their preferred destination and they will be angling for an invite to the conference when the time comes. Other teams in the region like the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils have already joined the conference making the move make logistical sense.
The Pac-12
Sometimes the simplest answer is the best answer. When the time comes they could simply follow their other Mountain West rivals to the Pac 12. There may not be a reason to overthink this.
The ACC
The ACC is an interesting option. The most obvious reason why they wouldn't join is it's a logistical nightmare, however, there is one potential turn of events that could change things significantly for the conference. Most experts expect the ACC to fracture and the college landscape to evolve into a Power 3 scenario. The ACC is the conference that many believe will fracture. If they do there is one of two scenarios that will play out. Either the conference will go under or their could be massive realignment in a desperation move to survive. That makes them a true wildcard in this mix.