Will UNLV Wide Receiver Ricky White Make The Seattle Seahawks Roster?
The Seattle Seahawks selected former UNLV Rebels star wide receiver Ricky White III in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the first Rebels drafted since 2010. He has since turned heads at minicamp and drawn praise from the coaching staff. We are currently projecting him to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster. The team moving on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett has opened up room for young receivers to step up and become contributors. Even with the addition of an aging and oft-injured Cooper Kupp, this is clearly a team looking to the future when you evaluate their skill-position players.
Not only does White III of plenty of potential as a wide receiver, but he is also an elite special-teams stud. He was named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. That's what could make him a lock to be on the team when the season kicks off in September. This is what Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the organization sees in him as a special-teams star and one day a potential starting wide receiver:
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider On Ricky White:
“Ricky, the special teams part, Jay (Harbaugh) and Fitz (Devin Fitzsimmons) are really excited about him. Josh (Bynes), all those guys. He’s blocked four punts. Personally he kind of reminded me of Donald Driver, they (Packers) drafted him in the sixth round. He was one of the better special teams players in the league before he completely established himself as our number one receiver. That’s kind of who he reminded me of. He’s tough. He’s kind of got that gangly feel to him, too.”
It's clear that the team wants to get him involved from Day 1 as a special teams ace and hopes to develop him into a contributor on offense. When you look at his film and production with the Rebels it's hard to believe there is no chance of him becoming a significant part of an NFL offense at some point in the future.