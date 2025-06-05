UNLV’s New-Look WR Room: Projected 2025 Starters Under Dan Mullen
The UNLV Rebels football team's offense should look very different this season from what we saw last year. New head coach Dan Mullen will install his offense and they will have to replace key contributors like quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and wide receiver Ricky White III.
It will be interesting to see what Mullen decides to do at wideout. They bring back very little production from last year's team at the position. With a lot of players gone and handful of new transfers, these are the three wideouts we are projecting to start for the Rebels in 2025.
Jaden Bradley
Bradley is the only projected starter that played for the Rebels in 2024. While the senior did previously play for the Pittsburgh Panthers and Charlotte 49ers, he transferred to UNLV prior to the 2024 season. He projects to be the starting X receiver in the new-look Rebels' offense. Last season, he caught just nine passes for 173 yards, and a TD. They will look to use his big 6'4, 195-pound frame to create mismatches against opposing defensive backs. He should serve as a key weapon downfield and in the red zone.
Troy Omeire
Omeire projects to be the starting Z receiver. He joined UNLV through the transfer portal this offseason from the Arizona State Sun Devils. Previously he had played for the Texans Longhorns. The Rebels have another big option wide receiver here with this 6'4, 215-pounder. Last year with the Sun Devils he caught five passes for 59 yards.
JoJo Earle
Earle is another transfer who comes over from the TCU Horned Frogs and before that the Alabama Crimson Tide. While he lacks high-end size at just 5'10, 176 pounds, he is functionally athletic and is the most skilled and polished wide receiver in this bunch.