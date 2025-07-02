UNLV’s Jaheem Joseph Poised To Break Out After Key Departures
The UNLV Rebels football team lost two stud safeties this offseason. They saw Johnathan Baldwin declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and ultimately end up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers, and Jalen Catalon transferred to the Missouri Tigers after his All-Mountain West performance in 2024. They are going to have to fill the void left by these two star safeties. One player we'd like to highlight who joined UNLV through the transfer portal this offseason from the West Virginia Mountaineers is safety Jaheem Joseph.
Joseph is a 5'10, 190-pound safety from Miami, Florida. He played last season with the Mountaineers and racked up 40 tackles and an interception in 13 games. Prior to transferring to West Virginia, he played four seasons with the Northwestern Wildcats. Coming out of high school, he was a three-star recruit out of Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, where he was ranked the 41st cornerback and 83rd prospect overall in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class.
We are projecting him to be the starting strong safety for the 2025 season. He will need to step up if this secondary isn't going to take a step back. He has some very big shoes to fill.
Joseph has the skill set to excel in this defense and make an impact in the Mountain West Conference. The talent has always been there, and he has played well throughout his college career. However, in the right scheme with the right coaching, they could get a lot more out of him. He's a potential star in the making at UNLV who no one is really paying all that much attention to.