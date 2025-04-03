Urban Meyer Praises UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen’s Football Acumen
NCAA National Championship-winning coach Urban Meyer recently spoke about the new UNLV Rebels' football coach, Dan Mullen. The two have had a relationship dating as far back as 1999 at Notre Dame where Mullen was a graduate assistant and Meyer was the wide receivers coach.
Even back then, Meyer saw the potential in Mullen. "He was a guy that challenged and wanted to know every drill, a reason we did everything to the point it was almost annoying," Meyer said. "His intellect, not just in football, is extremely high. His football intellect is as good as I've ever been around."
When Meyer became Bowling Green's head coach in 2001 and then Utah's two years later. He knew he wanted to take Mullen with him after seeing what an impressive job he did at Notre Dame. Mullen was officially the quarterbacks' coach at both schools, however, Meyer said he was actually the defacto offensive coordinator. "He was too young to have that title, in my opinion, because he didn't have the ability to stand in front of a room yet," Meyer said. "I knew he would develop it, but his job was much more important than just quarterback coach."
Meyer went on to speak about how no one believed that this offense that found so much success at Bowling Green and Utah would be able to work in a major conference like the SEC. That was before they went on to win multiple National Championships. "They called it a gimmick offense," Meyer said. "There's no chance this will work in the rugged SEC. We certainly had to adapt things our first few games."
Mullen now brings all that experience, success, and knowledge to UNLV where he hopes and expects to turn them into a powerhouse program in the Mountain West Conference.
Recommended Articles
UNLV's Dan Mullen Sounds Off On Transfer Portal: 'It Teaches Bad Habits To Kids'
Dan Mullen Reveals Why He Chose UNLV Over Staying At ESPN