Urban Meyer Throws UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen's Name Out There As A Potential Candidate For Penn State Job
After a brutal loss to Northwestern, the Penn State Nittany Lions fired their head coach, James Franklin. In a shock to no one, UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen's name was thrown out as a potential candidate for the job. However, it's who threw his name out there, which raises some eyebrows. Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer, for whom Mullen was the offensive coordinator for threw out Mullen's name, saying,
"How about Dan Mullen?" Meyer said. "Damn right he is [undefeated]... Scored 51 last week… And you know, he’s from the northeast, by the way."
This is worth at least paying attention to because we know that Meyer and Mullen are good friends and have a close personal relationship. We don't know the last time that Mullen and Meyer have been in communication, but it would be strange for Meyer to just throw that out there if he knew that Mullen wanted to stay at UNLV and had no interest in leaving for another job. Then again, he could just be going off an assumption that Mullen wouldn't pass up a big-time job like Penn State.
Either way, it's going to cause a ton of speculation. If Mullen is in fact interested in a job for a bigger program like Penn State, then this is just a friend helping another friend out. However, if Mullen is true to his word and is looking to build up the program at UNLV, then Meyer is doing Mullen a huge disservice here, and causing unnecessary speculation and distractions, at a time when Mullen has his eyes set on a potential College Football Playoff big for the Rebels.
No matter how you look at this, Meyer saying this makes it more meaningful than it coming from an anonymous report or some beat writer. This comes from a close friend of Mullen. We can't say that this statement doesn't raise any alarm bells for UNLV, despite Mullen's emphatic response that he will be the head coach at UNLV next season, stating:
"I'll be here," Mullen said. "Listen, I'll make it real simple. Want me to do that? I'm going to be the head coach at UNLV next year. I'll be here. I'm not going anywhere... Good or bad. I said, 'It's the transfer portal world. Don't get all excited and think I'm going to go somewhere you think is a better place. I am going to be here. You guys are stuck with me... I am very, very happy here. I like Vegas."
