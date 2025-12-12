USA Today Names UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen As Potential Candidate For Michigan Wolverines Job

The Michigan Wolverines have recently cut ties with their head coach, Sherrone Moore, after the school found what they believe to be credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Mauel released a statement saying:

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”

I think every UNLV Rebels fan knows what is coming next. Paul Myerberg of the USA Today named UNLV head coach Dan Mullen as a potential candidate for the head coaching job at Michigan. This is what they had to say about the potential hire.

USA Today On UNLV Rebels Head Football Coach Dan Mullen Being A Potential Candidate For The Vacant Michigan Wolverines Head Coaching Job

"Michigan remains one of the premier positions in college football. But with many candidates off the market at this point in the calendar — with some hired elsewhere and more drawing lucrative contract extensions — there is definite uncertainty over where the search will land.

Here are the early candidates for the opening:

Dan Mullen, UNLV

The former Mississippi State and Florida coach hit the ground running at UNLV, leading the Rebels to 10 wins, the Mountain West championship game and a matchup against Ohio in the Frisco Bowl. Mullen’s name came up in the past for other Michigan searches, thanks to his success in the SEC and Northeast ties. As much as any potential candidate, Mullen has a proven program-building formula and the personality to handle the stress and expectations in Ann Arbor."

Mullen has made it clear over and over that he has no interest in leaving Las Vegas for any other job. We don't expect Mullen to go anywhere, and we would be shocked it pulled the rug out from under this program after how clear he made it that he plans to stay for the 2026 season and beyond. This is just another person throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks. He is not going anywhere.

