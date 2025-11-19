Week 13 Could Make Or Break The UNLV Rebels' Season
After a big win in Week 12 in double overtime over the Utah State Aggies, the UNLV Rebels football team will host the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in Week 13 in a Mountain West Conference showdown. Both teams are currently 4 - 2 in conference play, and the loser will be out of the running to make the Mountain West Championship game. This is a game that could go either way, and the predictions we've seen all week reflect that. The latest prediction we are covering comes from Sportsbook Wire. This is another prediction that expects this to be a very close game.
Sportsbook Wire On The UNLV Rebels
"In their most recent outing, the Rebels knocked off the Utah State Aggies 29-26. The Rainbow Warriors' most recent game finished in a 38-6 win over the San Diego State Aztecs. Anthony Colandrea had 276 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for the Rebels in that matchup against the Aggies, with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 12 carries for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kayden McGee rushed for 54 yards on three carries (18.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Troy Omeire had 83 yards on four catches (20.8 per reception) in that game. Micah Alejado threw for 256 yards for the Warriors against the Aztecs, going 22-for-34 (64.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Cam Barfield carried the ball 11 times for 69 yards. He caught one pass for eight yards. Jackson Harris caught seven passes on 10 targets for 130 yards (18.6 yards per reception), and scored three touchdowns."
Sportsbook Wire's Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"Prediction
UNLV 32, Hawaii 30"
We wouldn't be surprised at all if the final score looks a lot like they are predicting here. With the Vegas line generally ranging from about -2.5 to -3.5, with the Rebels being the favorite, this is what Vegas thinks too. Our official UNLV Rebels On SI won't be out until later in the week, but we also believe that this will be a close game. However, we also think it may be a bit of a higher scoring game. If you want to see our prediction, be sure to check back in before Friday's game. This could end up being the biggest game of the year for UNLV, who only has Nevada on the schedule after this.
