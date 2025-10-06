Week 6 Games With College Football Playoff Implications Recap
The UNLV Rebels have high hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff this year. However, there are quite a few other G5 teams with the same goal on the playoff bubble that the Rebels will have to compete with for just one spot. Quite a few of those teams were in action in Week. This is a quick recap of all the games that could end up impacting the Rebels' playoff hopes.
Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls
South Florida played the 49ers on Friday night and dismantled them. They won by a score of 54 - 26. They now have a record of 4 - 1, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes, who blew them out. If not for that loss, they'd be locked in as the heavy favorites to earn a playoff bid. Now they are still in the running, but that loss did a lot of damage.
Air Force Falcons @ Navy Midshipmen
The Rebels' Mountain West rival, Air Force, almost pulled off a big upset here and did UNLV a huge favor. Unfortunately, they couldn't get the job done and ended up losing to Navy by a score of 34 - 31. This moves Navy's record to 5 - 0 on the season. They are in good shape right now, but have a gauntlet of a schedule left in front of them. That can be looked at as a big opportunity or a major concern.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Memphis Tigers
Currently, the Tigers are the favorites to earn that playoff bid. They blew out the Golden Hurricane in this one by a score of 45 - 7. They have been absolutely rolling and are currently sitting at 6 - 0. They are three weeks away from a massive showdown with USF. That game could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff voting at the end of the season.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Old Dominion Monarchs
The Monarchs made easy work of Coastal Carolina on Saturday. They won the game by a score of 47 - 7. While Old Dominion doesn't appear to be on the level of some of the other teams on the playoff bubble, they have a big advantage playing in the Sun Belt, while all the other teams, other than UNLV, are in the American Conference. If either Old Dominion or UNLV can run the table and win their conference, the teams in the American can all beat up on each other and knock each other out of the playoff picture. On the other hand, if anyone in the American runs the table, they are a lock for that playoff spot.
