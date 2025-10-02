When The UNLV Rebels Take On The Wyoming Cowboys In Week 6 "Take UNLV To Cover"
The UNLV Rebels return to action on Saturday, coming off their bye week to kick off their Mountain West Conference schedule. They will hit the road to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in what could be a tough game. With the game now just around the corner, predictions are really rolling in now. The most recent prediction comes from Sports Chat Place. This is what they had to say.
Sports Chat Place On The UNLV Rebels
"The UNLV Rebels are 4-0 (0-0) this season after they defeated Miami (OH) by a score of 41-38 in their last game. UNLV trailed 24-10 at halftime and 38-24 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the last 17 points to escape with the crazy victory. The Rebels out gained Miami by a total of 515-396, went 12-17 on third downs, and won the turnover battle by a margin of 3-2 in the game. Anthony Colandrea went 29-43 for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Jai’Den Thomas rushed 13 times for 120 yards and one score. Jaden Bradley led the UNLV receivers with seven receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown in the win. The UNLV defense recorded zero sacks and four tackles for loss in the game.
In their first three games, UNLV defeated Idaho State, Sam Houston, and UCLA. The Rebels are averaging 38.3 points per game with 244.3 passing yards and 206.3 rushing yards per game, while they are allowing 28.3 points against per game this season. Anthony Colandrea has completed 72.2% of his passes for 940 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, while Jaden Bradley has 20 receptions for 355 yards and two scores. Jai’Den Thomas has led the UNLV ground game with 45 carries for 393 yards and five touchdowns this season."
Sports Chat Place's Game Prediction
"UNLV comes into this matchup looking to start the season with a 5-0 record, but they were very fortunate to escape with a win against Miami (OH) last time out. Wyoming has lost two games in a row and they have allowed 68 points in those two losses. The Cowboys do play their best ball at home and they face a UNLV defense that has had some issues, but I just can’t trust this Wyoming offense. Take UNLV to cover on the road with a strong offensive performance."
You may have noticed that they didn't give an exact score but said to take UNLV to cover. The line they are working with is the Rebels at -3.5, so they are predicting that UNLV will win by at least four points. This is a take that we agree with. It would be disappointing if the Rebels didn't win this game convincingly, even on the road in Wyoming.
