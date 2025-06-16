Why James Faminu Could Be The Most Important Addition To UNLV Football In 2025
The UNLV Rebels football team has had a lot of roster turnover and changes within the program this offseason. However, new head coach Dan Mullen has also done a great job replacing the pieces they lost which were mostly due to graduation. One of the groups that saw a ton of turnover was the offensive line. This year they will look to rebuild the line and hope they can be as good as they've been in recent years if not better. The player they will look to anchor the line is left tackle James Faminu.
The senior offensive tackle will look to fill the most important hole on the line. He is a massive student-athlete who stands 6'6, 315 pounds. He hails from London, England and joined the Rebels through transfer portal in January.
James Faminu Transfer To UNLV
He initially started his career with the Houston Cougars in 2020 before transferring to the Temple Owls in 2022. Now he joins the Rebels with the expectations of becoming one of the best offensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference, playing the most important position on the offensive line for a team that is expected to play in the Mountain West Conference Championship game this year.
Expectations are something UNLV hasn't dealt with a very long time when it comes to football. The program is now in a place where they are expected to win. Recent success combined with the addition of Mullen has them a favorite to compete for a conference title against the Boise State Broncos in the eyes of many analysts and based on the odds set in Las Vegas.
Nevertheless, so much hinges on a teams offensive line if they are going to be successful. When you build an almost entirely new line, there is always a chance they disastrously fall on their face. That is why Faminu could end up being the most important new addition to the Rebels for this upcoming season. So much of the focus has been on the new quarterbacks Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea or the emerging star running back Jai'Den Thomas, but there success is much in part dictated by the play of the big men that block for them.