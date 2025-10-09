Wide Receiver Jaden Bradley Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 6
Despite scoring 31 points in Week 6, it was the most unproductive game by the UNLV Rebels' offense this season. They had a tough matchup against a stout Wyoming Cowboys' defense, and the weather was crazy. We saw snow, wind, and hail. That is reflected in this week's choice for our official UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week. We have decided to go with wide receiver Jaden Bradley for Week 6.
Not only did he lead the team with five receptions for 65 yards, but he also both blocked a punt and returned a different blocked punt for a touchdown. Being that we do not yet have a Special Teams Player of the Week, we are factoring that in to this equation, whether the sticklers like it or not. No matter how you want to look at it, no player had a bigger impact on the Rebels' big Week 6 road win than Bradley. He has been a star all season and the team's top pass-catcher, but this is the first time in 2025 that he has earned Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Others Earning Consideration
The only other player that is really in the conversation was star running back Jai'Den Thomas, and it was very close. Thomas put together a nice game, rushing 96 yards on 16 carries for 6.0 yards per carry. He also caught two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Thomas being under consideration should come as no surprise. Jet is the most talented player on this offense and, at the very least, earns consideration just about every week.
While he wasn't really in the running, we do still want to acknowledge quarterback Anthony Colandrea. His numbers weren't overly impressive, but he quickly bounced back from a fumble on the first drive and managed both the game and the elements well. At the end of the day, we couldn't give him this honor because he only threw for 102 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 11 times for 32 yards. Nevertheless, we did want to mention him here.
The lone rushing TD went to running back Keyvonne Lee; however, he didn't do much else otherwise. He finished the game with just five carries for 17. In a game like this, simply scoring a TD is enough to get you a mention, though.
