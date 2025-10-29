With The UNLV Rebels "Ownership Comes From Everybody"
The UNLV Rebels lost their first game to the Boise State Broncos in Week 8, and head coach Dan Mullen has taken full accountability. The players have followed his lead and also held themselves accountable for their part in the loss. Mullen and the Rebels are now ready to move forward, coming off their Week 9 bye. They spent their bye focusing on improving as a team, and now they intend to show that improvement on the field for the rest of the season.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Everyone Taking Ownership For The Team's First Loss In Week 8
“The negative for us is that we lost the game — that’s an easy one right there,” Mullen said. “It starts with me overseeing the whole thing. I think the positive was that everyone in the building took ownership of it. If you don’t take ownership, it’s harder to improve.
I started with, ‘Hey, let’s go through some of my errors.’ Some of the things I could have done differently in our preparation. Did I have us ready for this situation? Could I have called better plays or managed the game a little differently? When you start there, ownership comes from everybody.”
Mullen On The Team Rallying After The Loss And Getting Better Moving Forward
“Hopefully, we improve. We can either say, ‘It wasn’t my fault,’ and point the blame somewhere else. Then it’s not going to be a good five-game stretch. Or we can do nothing and keep rolling along and say we’re 6-1 and the world hasn’t come to an end.
Or we can really own it and ask if we are really getting better. You can’t get better without seeing those areas we made mistakes in. Hopefully it’s that one, because then you have a chance to become a really good football team.”
Mullen On Rebels' Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
“I think he’s doing a really good job. I’m also pleased with how he started the year. We got to learn from each other and he had to learn my expectations and what I wanted him to do. I ask him to do stuff he’s not great at. It’s up to us to keep him in situations where he’s going to be his best.
Everyone is confident that when the game is on the line, we’re putting the ball in his hands. It’s what he wants. Go win the game. He loves that...
We always joke in the meetings. He’s like, ‘We can do this.’ … It’s just about how much we can throw on his shoulders and handle but still expect him to perform at the highest of levels.”
