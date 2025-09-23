Would UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Be Interested In The Virginia Tech Job?
Almost immediately after the Virginia Tech Hokies fired Brent Pry earlier this month, UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen's name began to circulate as a potential replacement. While he has shut down any rumors that he might be leaving UNLV at any point in the near future, and has explicitly said that he will be back next season, that hasn't stopped people from speculating. This is likely going to happen every time a big-time job opens up for as long as Mullen is in Las Vegas with the Rebels.
Blake Toppmeyer of The Gainesville Sun recently spoke about the potential of Mullen going to Virginia Tech. While he did conclude that Mullen is the man that the Hokies should be targeting, he also raised the question, would Mullen even want the job if it were to be offered to him?
The Gainesville Sun's Take On Whether Dan Mullen Would Want The Virginia Tech Hokie Job
"The more I consider this, though, I think Virginia Tech needs Mullen more than he needs Virginia Tech. He enjoys a comfy $3.5 million salary to coach the Runnin’ Rebels, where he can pursue the College Football Playoff via the Group of Five bid.
Why take on a Virginia Tech rebuild? If Mullen keeps winning at UNLV, other and better jobs within Power Four conferences might come knocking.
Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock cried poor before the season. That’s not an ideal sales pitch to potential candidates, and thriving at Virginia Tech is not as easy as Frank Beamer made it look."
As we already mentioned, Mullen has made it clear that he is not interested in taking a different job and will be back at UNLV next season. This makes sense because the UNLV job doesn't feel like a stepping stone for him, but rather where he wants to be. If he wanted a job with a Power 4 school, he could have had one, but opted to come to the Mountain West Conference.
However, when it comes to this specific job, The Gainesville Sun is right. Why would Mullen want to go to Virginia Tech? Other than existing in the ACC, what are they bringing to the table that he doesn't have at UNLV? Now that Mountain West teams can make the College Football Playoff and compete for a National Championship, it makes sense for him to stay unless an incredible job opens up in a Power 4 conference. That's not what Virginia Tech is right now.
