Former UNLV Golfer Harry Hall Credits Las Vegas Instructors For PGA Success
Former UNLV Rebels golf star Harry Hall is having an incredible 2025 and has established himself as one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. After making 16 consecutive cuts, he's currently competing in the PGA Tour Championship for his share of $40 million. The Las Vegas golfer first burst onto the scene at UNLV. He now credits his time with the Rebels as well as his ties with the city of Las Vegas to much of his success as a pro on the PGA Tour. Here is what he had to say about his time at UNLV, leading golf in Vegas, and potentially competing for the Ryder Cup.
PGA Golfer Harry Hall Credits His Putting Game To UNLV Hall of Fame Coach Dwaine Knight
“I remember in my junior days, I could putt great, but I wasn’t always a great putter,” Hall said. “When I got to UNLV and I worked with coach Knight, who’s a renowned putting guy, he really helped my technique. I remember when I got there, I used to putt way different. Now I’m probably a lot more modern. Ever since I’ve started using my feet to read the greens, as well, that’s helped a lot. When I got to UNLV, I’d set up really open and be hunched over and kind of feel the putts, and (Knight) got me very square, very upright. So that’s why I feel like more athletic. "
Hall On How Hall of Fame Las Vegas Instructor Butch Harmon Helped His Him Improve His Game
“The big thing is probably not losing a stroke tee to green and just being average, which I knew if I could just be average tee to green, then I could have a very good year. If he tells you you’re swinging it great and you can be one of the best in the world, you’re going to believe it because he’s one of the best coaches in the world."
Hall On Potentially Competing For The Ryder Cup
“It would be massive. I remember growing up, and Phil Rowe, he was like my idol growing up, he played in the Walker Cup in ’99. We have his bag in the clubhouse. People always used to say, ‘H, are you going to put a Walker Cup bag up there one day,’ and I always said, a Ryder Cup one.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News