UNLV Men’s Golf Punches Ticket To NCAA Nationals For First Time Since 2019
For the first time since 2019, the UNLV Rebels men's golf team is heading to the NCAA National Championships after finishing in third place at their NCAA regional at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana, Illinois. Nationals will tee off on Friday, May 23 at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.
It was an impressive showing for UNLV at regionals, where they finished with a score of -6. They now head to the National Championships, where they will look to claim their second title in program history. Head coach Jean-Paul Herbert spoke about his team and what this means for them.
“Today was a big, big moment for our program,” Hebert said. “To go toe to toe with teams like Oklahoma State and Illinois was really great. And every time you do something like that, our guys, they believe a little bit more and get a little bit more comfortable with it.... Today was what we've been working and preparing for all year – a chance to qualify and compete for a national championship. Our guys believed, they stepped out there and earned it. I'm very proud of them all.”
He also raved about the team's star player, senior Caden Fioroni:
"Caden is kind of our leader, but if we didn’t have several good players, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did today... Caden's play was exceptional from start to finish. We're excited for him to finish off his college career at La Costa, near his hometown of San Diego."
Herbert also believes this a team that can compete for a title:
“We felt good about our chances because we’ve done a lot of the little things well this year. We did some things this year to prove to ourselves that we’re a team that can compete on a national level, and that’s what we’ve been working for.”