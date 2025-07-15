UNLV's Women's Golf Roster Analyzed
The 2025-26 UNLV Rebels Women's Golf roster will feature four freshmen as the team competes for glory. It seems like a good time to detail each of the golfers' backstories to see how each of them came to UNLV. Without further ado, let's get into it.
Amber Chen, Sophomore:
Chen hails from Taipei, Taiwan, where she finished in the top 10 nine times in the last two years. She won the 2023 Yeangder Amateur Classic Girls event at Royal Kuan-Hsi Golf Club, among other impressive feats.
Here are some of Chen's impressive feats from her freshman season:
- Posted three top-30 finishes, including a season-best tied-for-11th outing at the Westbrook Invitational
- Shot a season-best 6-under 210 at the Westbrook Invitational
- Tallied a season-low round of 3-under 69 in the second and third rounds of Wisconsin’s Westbrook Invitational
- Finished with a 75.52 season scoring average
- Recorded five par-or-better rounds on the season
- Made her postseason debut at the NCAA Championships (T-100th)
- Played in seven tournaments, totaling 21 rounds
Demi Du, Freshman:
Du is a freshman who grew up in the Rebels' backyard of Las Vegas, Nevada. She attended Trinity International as a high school student.
Almina Erdogan, Freshman:
Erdogan hails from Istanbul, Turkey, though she attended IMG Academy in Florida for high school.
Zi Yu Foong, Junior:
Foong hails from Salangdor, Malaysia and like has an impressive list of accomplishments like Chen including:
- Posted five top-30 finishes, including a season-best fourth place at the Mountain West Championship
- Shot a season-best 2-over 218 at the MW Championship
- Tallied a season-low round of 3-under 69 at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic
- Made her NCAA Regional debut, tying for 21st at the NCAA Columbus Regional
- Finished with a 74.63 season scoring average
- Recorded 10 par-or-better rounds on the season
- Competed at the NCAA Championships (T-100th)
- Played in 10 tournaments for the Rebels, totaling 30 rounds
LIPSCOMB (2023-24): Comes to the Rebel squad after posting six top-10 finishes as a freshman at Lipscomb during the 2023-24 season … Was an All-ASUN Third Team and ASUN All-Freshman Team selection … Tallied a 74.50 scoring average while at Lipscomb … Had a season-best third-place finish and season-low tournament score of 3-under 213 at the Johnie Imes Invitational … Has also played as a member of the Malaysian National Team and competed in several Southeast Asia amateur and junior events … Won the UUMISM SportExcel Malaysian Junior Golf Tour third leg and posted a runner-up finish in the Selangor International Junior Championship in 2023 … Earned a bronze medal at the 2023 SEA (Southeast Asia) Games and competed at the 2024 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.
Jane Huang, Junior:
Huang is a junior who hails from Taiwan. She previously attended Seminole State College.
Leonie Krausse, Sophomore:
Krause comes from Barmstedt, Germany where she attended Leibniz Privateschule as a high school student. She previously attended Seminole State College like Huang.
Yen Liu, Freshman:
Liu is from New Taipei, Taiwan.
Caitlin Shippam, Sophomore:
Shippam comes from Tipperary, Ireland. She has had several impressive feats including:
- Posted a season-high finish as an individual at South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational, placing 13th at Boulder Creek Golf Club
- Shot a season-best 5-over 221 at SDSU's event
- Season-low round came in an even-par 72 effort in the first round of the Jackrabbit Invitational
- Finished season with a 77.89 scoring average
- Played in three tournaments, totaling nine rounds
Prior to UNLV: Hailing from Tipperary, Ireland, has excelled on the Irish amateur circuit and represented her home country in major European tournaments against top international talent … Won the 2022 Munster Women's & Girl's Senior Open and finished second at the 2023 Fairhaven Trophies in England ... Has put together a pair of top-3 finishes in international competition, finishing third at the 2023 Ulster Amateur Open and the 2023 Connacht Amateur Open.
With several international golfers who have made a name for themselves on the global stage, UNLV should have success this upcoming season. For more updates, continue following Sports Illustrated for all sports-related UNLV content.