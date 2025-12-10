The UNLV Skatin' Rebels Blowout The San Diego State Aztecs

This weekend, the No. 4-ranked UNLV Skatin' RebelsRebels' hockey team crushed the San Diego State Aztecs by a score of 11 - 0 at the Kroc Center Ice Arena. The win brings the Rebels record on the season to 12 - 3 - 0 - 0 and drops the Aztecs' record down to 2 - 10 - 1 - 0. After losing to the defending American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I national champions, San Diego State assistant coach Jason Galea spoke about how difficult it is to compete with a team as good as the Rebels. He touched on a number of things, including how many shots UNLV gets on net, the difficulty of dealing with their relentless power play, and how difficult they are on a goalie, even if the goalie is playing well. This is what he had to say about their loss against the Skatin' Rebels.

San Diego State Aztecs' Hockey Assistant Coach Jason Galea On Playing Against The UNLV Skatin' Rebels

“We’re all over them,” Galea said. “We’re giving them a lot of grief, but we’re competing against the defending national champion, and we do not reflect on that at all."

Galea On How Tough It Is For A Goalie To Compete Against The Rebels

"When you’re playing elite level hockey, the ratio [of shots to goals] is three to one. It means when there are three goals in your net, it should be understood that you’re facing 30 shots. So if you look at what he faced, he basically had NHL stats and at the end of the day, that’s competing"

Galea On Dealing With The UNLV Power Play

“We spent a great majority of the game just killing penalties. We had nine penalties, so for almost an entire period of play in terms of minutes, all we did was ice the puck. So you can’t be able to create some kind of offensive chances for yourself. It’s impossible.”

Galea On Needing To Bounce Back After Their Loss To The Rebels

“We asked all of the guys that when they go back home and take some time off, to get on the ice, workout or do something. We’re going to see who follows through with it and who doesn’t.”

