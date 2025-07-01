UNLV Skatin' Rebels Launch Youth Hockey "Battle Camp" In Las Vegas
The UNLV Skatin' Rebels hockey team has opened up their "Battle Camp" at Hylo Park Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The "Battle Camp" is described as "a youth summer clinic run by the 2025 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division 1 national champions as a way to give back to a community that has consistently supported it on its rise to prominence."
When you listen to the coaches, players, and campers speak about this camp, it sounds like everyone is getting a lot out of it. It is great for the community, and that was the ultimate goal set forth by the Rebels when starting the event. However, it is good to hear that it may mean just as much to the players as it does to the kids they are there to work with.
Senior defenseman on the Rebels, Joseph Carollo, spoke about how much this means to everyone involved in the program.
Joseph Carollo On The UNLV Hockey Program:
“This camp means a lot to me and everyone in the UNLV Hockey organization. As a kid growing up in Las Vegas, I loved hockey and wished there were more opportunities like this back then.”
Senior Forward Caleb Strong Had The Same Sentiment About The Camp:
“Our fans built this program just as much as anyone else did, with the support they give to us. Being able to give back to some of the kids who are part of the community and possibly future UNLV Rebels is awesome for us."
Head Coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener On Battle Camp:
“We’re really big on competition at UNLV. We tailor everything to the age group to build both skills and confidence, and to help develop these kids into winners on the ice... All the kids and families that come out and support us — we want to give back by giving them coaching, time with the staff, and time to interact with our players."
Of course, the campers were thrilled with the opportunity. This is what one of them had to say about attending the camp:
“The coaches are really nice and supportive. They help you out with what you’re doing. They encourage you.”