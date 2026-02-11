Breaking: UNLV Rebels Women's Soccer Adds Diera Walton As Assistant Coach

The UNLV Rebels women's soccer head coach, Kacey Bingham, has brought in Diera Walton to join their staff as an assistant coach. Walton was a two-time All-Mountain West goalkeeper with the Utah State Aggies and joins the Rebels after serving as an assistant coach at Salt Lake Community College and USL W League club Utah United for the past two seasons. She has both college and professional experience as both a player and a coach, and should be a valuable addition for the Rebels.

UNLV Rebels Women's Soccer Coach Kacey Bingham On Hiring Diera Walton As An Assistant Coach

"I'm excited to welcome Diera Walton to our UNLV women's soccer staff," said Bingham. "Diera was a standout goalkeeper in the Mountain West and brings a strong knowledge of the conference, which is a tremendous asset for our program. Over the last two years, she has continued to develop her coaching at a high level, investing in her growth and sharpening her ability to teach and connect with student-athletes. She's a tireless, hard worker with a genuine passion for developing goalkeepers, and her ability to elevate those around her makes her a perfect fit as our goalkeeper coach. Most importantly, she aligns seamlessly with the goals and vision we have for this program. I'm confident she'll make an immediate impact on and off the field."

New UNLV Assistant Coach Diera Walton On Being Hired As An Assistant Coach

"I'm incredibly grateful to be part of the Rebel family. It means so much to be back in the Mountain West – this time as a Rebel – and I couldn't be more excited to work alongside such great people like coach Kacey (Bingham) and Austin (Rios). I've always been drawn to this program – the competition, the fight, the urgency and the commitment to leaving everything on the field truly resonate with me. Being able to help these student-athletes grow and contribute to building on the strong foundation already in place is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm honored to join such a special group of people at UNLV. Let's go!"



