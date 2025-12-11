Kacey Bingham Named New UNLV Rebels Women's Soccer Head Coach

Last month, the UNLV Rebels women's soccer head coach, Jenny Williams, stepped down due to personal reasons. UNLV director of athletics Erick Harper announced her departure and began the search for a new head coach.

"We thank Jenny for her leadership and dedication to our women's soccer program," Harper said. "As a celebrated alumna, she has left a significant mark on our university, elevating our student-athletes to new heights both academically and athletically. Her teams consistently represented the Rebels with class and integrity in the classroom, on the field, and in the community, and we are grateful for her contributions. We wish her and her family all the best in their future endeavors."

On Wednesday, Harper found the next leader of the women's soccer team. Kacey Bingham will be the Rebels' new head coach. For the past seven years, she has been the head coach at Western Oregon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Bingham to the Rebel family as our new women's soccer head coach," Harper said. "Throughout the hiring process, her commitment to the development of student-athletes was truly impressive. Kacey has a proven record of building programs that not only compete for championships but also achieve excellence in the classroom. Her philosophy aligns perfectly with our core values, fostering an environment where our student-athletes can thrive academically, personally, and athletically."

After being named as the new head coach, Bingham spoke to the UNLV faithful.

"I am incredibly grateful, deeply honored, and absolutely fired up for the opportunity to return to the Southwest as the new women's soccer head coach at UNLV," said Bingham. "This is a very special university, and I feel an enormous sense of pride stepping into this role. Las Vegas is a truly unique city that is vibrant, diverse, and full of energy. The community it provides for every student and athlete is like no other experience in the country. Being able to represent a place with such spirit and resilience is an incredible privilege.

I would also like to extend my sincerest appreciation to Erick Harper, the hiring committee, and all of the administrators who have placed their trust and confidence in me. Their support and vision for the future of this program were inspiring throughout this process, and I am committed to honoring that trust every single day."

This is a great signing by the Rebels, and she will look to build off the work Williams did with the program and bring the program to even higher heights moving forward. With Bingham at the helm UNLV will look to get to the top of the Mountain West Conference.



