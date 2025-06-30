Mountain West Nearing New Media Rights Deal As Commissioner Expresses Optimism
With the Pac-12 now agreeing to a new media rights deal last week, it stands to reason that the Mountain West Conference could be the next domino to fall as they continue to negotiate a new deal. Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez recently spoke about the new media deal. While she said it's moving fast, it may still be a few weeks away.
Gloria Nevarez On How Negotiations Are Going:
“Things are moving pretty quickly now,” she told the Review-Journal. “Near the end, things get a lot more detailed. You really get into the nuances of (the deal). You really drill down into the details of the contract.”
Gloria Nevarez On The Pac-12 Deal:
“I only know what I’ve read, so you’d have to ask them about the details.”
Gloria Nevarez On The Changes In The Conference Via Realignment:
“We’re really excited about the new-look Mountain West and certainly have surfed these challenges before and continue to help schools elevate and get better. I’m optimistic about our (new media rights deal). Obviously, everyone wants more, but I think what we’re going to end up with is going to be very good for the Mountain West.”
Gloria Nevarez On How Mountain West Teams Must Commit To Being Competitive:
“The presidents have asked us about that very recently, and we’re dusting all that work off and bringing it forward the next couple months. It’s a competitive business by nature. We know that things that propel a league forward have to do with competitive success on the field, which translates into media dollars and the College Football Playoff and NCAA Tournament units. Everyone needs to be in the same mind space about the level of commitment... Certainly, teams are going to have bad years or low years or rebuilding years, but you don’t want the bottom of the league to get so far away from the top that you’re holding back the top from any kind of success.”
Gloria Nevarez On Staying Present:
“I was at the West Coast Conference when BYU got its invite to the Big 12, but what we do at our core is serve the student-athlete. We have a mantra on our staff — ‘Stay in the moment.’ We’re celebrating a ton of student-athletes in 2025 who have started or ended their careers under the Mountain West umbrella. We want to do right by them and give them the best experience possible, so for us it’s business as usual... The sooner we get to playing (football) and getting on the field, the better. We’re hearing some really good stuff out of UNLV from our football people. I’m excited.”