UNLV AD Erick Harper Talks NIL, House Vs. NCAA Settlement, Future Of Rebels Athletics
The Las Vegas Review-Journal recently did an extensive sit-down interview with the UNLV Rebels athletic director, Erick Harper. One of the things he's had to navigate since taking over the job in Sin City is the drastic changes that have come to the NCAA landscape, with NIL deals being one of the major catalysts. Harper spoke about the impact NIL deals will have on the UNLV football program and how plans to navigate this constantly changing advancement in the college game moving forward after the House vs. NCAA settlement.
Erick Harper On The House Vs. NCAA Settlement:
"In looking at all the information, we were open-minded both ways. We wanted to make sure we maintained our competitive nature. Obviously, most people in the country were leaning toward opting in. We were leaning toward opting in the entire time."
Erick Harper On Who Decides The Program's NIL Ceiling In Year 1:
"The budget will determine what the ceiling is. We have not arrived at that final figure at this point. We’re working through logistics on our campus on how we do that."
Erick Harper On Whether He Is The One Who Determines How To Divvy Up The Budget:
"We will discuss that as a department and with everyone on my team. And look also at what others are doing around the country to make sure, particularly within our conference, that we are competitive in that space... Nobody is going to be 100 percent happy all the time, and that’s impossible for you to make everyone 100 percent happy. You have to do what’s best for your institution relative to your student-athletes. You’ve heard me say it many times — our student-athlete experience is No. 1 for us. However we get that done, we just have to do the best we can."
Erick Harper On His Opinion On The Clearinghouse For NIL Deals:
"I think any type of oversight that (makes it so) we’re all basically beating the same drum is beneficial. It’s also only going to be as good as the information put in the (NIL application for compensation)."
Erick Harper On How The NIL System Has Worked For UNLV:
"It has gotten better each year. I think it’s a good thing. We still have areas that we can improve on in that particular space, and I think each year we get better at it."
Erick Harper On His Reaction After Hearing About The House Vs. NCAA Settlement:
"Pretty much. It had been going on so long, you just wanted to get some clarity so you could move forward accordingly. There was always a chance something could change and affect how you wanted to do things or how you wanted to implement. No one likes to do a ton of work and then have to flip and do something else."