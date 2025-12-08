UNLV Athletics And Learfield Announce Acesso Biologics As First Official Multi-Sport Corporate Jersey Patch

UNLV and Learfield's UNLV Sports Properties have announced a five-season partnership naming Acesso Biologics as the Official Jersey Patch Partner for UNLV Football, Runnin' Rebels Men's Basketball, Lady Rebels Women's Basketball, and Hustlin' Rebels Baseball. This comes ahead of the NCAA's expected approval of corporate jersey patches. Learfield's UNLV Sports Properties already holds the exclusive multimedia rights for UNLV Athletics. With this announcement, Acesso Biologics becomes the first official multi-sport corporate jersey patch and on-field logo partner in NCAA athletics. Top executives for both UNLV and Acesso Biologics spoke at this major announcement.

UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper On The Partnership

"Having Acesso proudly displayed on our uniforms shows its continued support and commitment to UNLV Athletics and our student-athletes," said Harper. "Acesso Biologics' dedication to innovation and support of UNLV Athletics mirrors our goals of excellence and community impact. As the NCAA and Mountain West Conference move closer to allowing new avenues for revenue generation, Acesso stepped up in a big way."

Acesso Biologics CEO Michael Aquino On The Partnership

"We're honored to strengthen our partnership with the UNLV family and kick off a dynamic opportunity with UNLV Athletics. As Las Vegas continues its rise as one of the nation's elite sports cities, it's a privilege for us to join Nevada's premier collegiate athletics program. This is an exciting chapter for both UNLV and Acesso Biologics, and we view this partnership as the foundation for long-term collaboration and new opportunities. We're proud to support a program rooted in innovation, excellence, and progress. UNLV is a driver of Nevada's economic development and a place where student-athletes prepare for successful careers beyond sports. Together, we are committed to creating opportunities on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community that help every student build a strong future. Go Rebels!"

President Of Learfield Sports Properties Kim Damron On The Partnership

"We're proud to partner with Acesso and UNLV in this transformative partnership that sets a new standard in college athletics in anticipation of jersey patch approvals by the NCAA. By prominently incorporating Acesso's logo on the jerseys of UNLV's football, men's and women's basketball and baseball teams, along with an on-field logo at Allegiant Stadium and other key assets, this cutting-edge partnership is the first of its kind to usher in the new era of jersey patch sponsorships in college sports."

General Manager Of UNLV Sports Properties Dan Dolby On The Partnership

"This long-term partnership reflects Acesso's commitment to elevating the UNLV brand. As the first partnership in the country to place a partner logo on a collegiate uniform, paired with an on-field, it positions UNLV at the forefront of a new revenue era in college sports and highlights our shared focus on innovation, performance, and meaningful community impact—both on the field and in the healthcare space."

More UNLV Rebels On SI News