UNLV Athletics Partners With Acesso Biologics For Field Branding At Allegiant Stadium
The exclusive multimedia rights holder for the UNLV Rebels athletic department, UNLV Athletics and UNLV Sports Properties, has announced a partnership with Acesso Biologics. Acesso Biologics is a leader in regenerative medicine and innovation. The company's logo will now become the first ever logo displayed on the Allegiant Stadium field during Rebels football games. The logo will be featured on both 25-yard lines. In addition to the 25-yard line, Acesso Biologics will also sponsor the south field goal net at their home games.
UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper Releases A Statement:
"We are thrilled to welcome Acesso Biologics as a partner in our efforts to enhance the experience for our student-athletes and fans alike. Acesso's dedication to innovation and support of UNLV Athletics mirrors our goals of excellence and community impact. This first-of-its-kind partnership in support of our vision and mission will provide us with resources to elevate our football program while building a strong connection with the local community. Together, we are committed to achieving great things on and off the field," Harper said.
Dan Dolby, General Manager of UNLV Sports Properties:
"We are excited to welcome Acesso Biologics to the UNLV Athletics family. Acesso is the perfect partner to enhance the football game day and broadcast experience. Its leadership team understands the importance of supporting UNLV Athletics through many platforms. With its CEO Michael Aquino, along with his leadership team's commitment, the partnership will enable us to support our student-athletes at a higher level."
Michael Aquino, CEO of Acesso Biologics:
"We're honored to join the UNLV family and kick off a dynamic partnership with UNLV Athletics. As Las Vegas continues its rise as one of the nation's elite sports cities, it's a privilege for us to join Nevada's premier collegiate athletics program. This is an exciting chapter for both UNLV and Acesso Biologics, and we view this partnership as the foundation for long-term collaboration and new opportunities. We're proud to support a program that reflects our shared values of innovation, excellence and progress. Together, we're committed to driving meaningful change, on the field and throughout the community. Go Rebels!"