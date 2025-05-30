UNLV Coach Josh Pastner Tosses Basketball First Pitch At Las Vegas Aviators Game
UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner was at the Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball game on Thursday to throw out the first pitch. However, he did not throw out a baseball, he hurled a basketball off the mound to Spruce the Goose, one of the team's two mascots, who was set up behind home plate to catch the pitch.
Pastner was described as enthusiastic and personable as he continues to integrate himself with the city of Las Vegas. He has made it clear since coming to UNLV that he is building more than just a basketball program, but he, along with his players and coaching staff, are building a community in Las Vegas.
He spoke about the Rebels basketball program, which he has spoken about bringing back to its glory days multiple times.
“I’ve got to be all over the city,” Pastner told LVSportsBiz.com. “Vegas is a 24/7 city and the head coach has to be 24/7... It’s not my program. It’s the alumni’s program. It’s the students’ program. It’s the city’s program.”
Pastner has gone out of his way to be accessible to the alumni, students, and community since taking over the head coaching job for the Rebels. It seems like a safe bet that we will continue to see him pop up at events like this around Las Vegas between now and when the Rebels tip off this fall.
This program appears to have found the right man for the job to get them back on track and wake the "sleeping giant" that Pastner keeps reminiscing about from his playing days. If his goal of building a community in Vegas is a sign of how he handles things, we have a lot of faith that he'll be able to accomplish his other major goal of winning basketball games and making the NCAA Tournament.