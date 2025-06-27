UNLV Finishes 121st Nationally In 2024–25 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings
The final standings for the 2024 - 2025 Learfield Directors’ Cup Division I title were released on Thursday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. The award is given out each year to the colleges and universities in the United States with the most success in collegiate athletics. The NACDA judges and ranks a school’s collective athletic success, evaluating 19 of its different athletic programs and then scoring them. Women’s Basketball, soccer, and volleyball, as well as men’s basketball and baseball, must all be included as five of the 19 programs being evaluated for every school.
With the results in, the Mountain West Conference was well represented this year with nine of the top 150 teams. The UNLV Rebels finished seventh in the Mountain West and 121st overall in the nation with a score of 146 points in the final standings. However, it was the New Mexico Lobos who ran away with the conference title, finishing 49th overall, which was 42 spots ahead of the second-place Boise State Broncos. Mountain West schools combined for an average score of 124.1, which ranked behind only the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Ivy League among DI leagues.
Mountain West 2024 - 2025 Learfield Directors’ Cup Division I Top 150 Representatives
New Mexico Lobos 49th
Boise State Broncos 91st
Colorado State Rams 93rd
Utah State Aggies 104th
Air Force Falcons 105th
Wyoming Cowboys 119th
UNLV Rebels 121st
Fresno State Bulldogs 138th
San Jose State Spartans 144th
While this was a solid showing for both UNLV and the Mountain West as a whole, they will look to do even better this upcoming academic school year. The Texas Longhorns finished in first place, winning the title for the fourth time. The USC Trojans, Stanford Cardinal, and UNC Tarheels round out second, third, and fourth place.