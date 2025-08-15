UNLV Rebels Athletic Receives Generous Donation For Sports Medicine Department
The UNLV Rebels athletics department has announced that they have received a significant new endowment for their Sports Medicine Department as part of the Rebel Up campaign, which both parties announced this week. The donation comes from Martin-Harris Construction, which should massively benefit both the school and the school's athletic programs. The donation will provide sports-specific training methods for the health and safety of UNLV's student-athletes, as well as education opportunities in athletic training and the ability to acquire certifications. Both UNLV athletic Director Erick Harper and President of Martin-Harris Construction, Guy Martin, spoke about this exciting initiative that should have an immeasurable positive impact on the Rebels' athletes and students.
UNLV AD On Receiving The Generous Donation
"We cannot thank Guy Martin enough for making this extraordinary commitment to enhance and support the overall health, wellness, and continuing education for athletic trainers at UNLV," said Harper. "Guy is a great man and a loyal supporter of UNLV Athletics, the Las Vegas Community, and the university. We appreciate Martin-Harris's contributions to the success of our programs. This gift will support new state-of-the-art equipment for student-athlete health and wellness, continuing education, and enhanced treatments for return to play, as well as preventative injury training.
As we continue to build within UNLV Athletics, one of our goals is to continually improve our programs to enhance and enrich the lives of our student-athletes. We want our student-athletes to know the importance and emphasis we place on their health, wellness, and overall growth while at UNLV.
Donors like Guy Martin continue to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes daily, and we would like to specifically thank Guy for his vision, insight, and commitment to our student-athletes at UNLV."
President of Martin-Harris Construction On The Donation
"As a builder, we know that lasting performance starts with a strong foundation — whether it's a structure or a student-athlete. Our long-standing partnership with UNLV is built on shared values: commitment, resilience, and excellence. We've had the privilege of constructing some of the region's most advanced healthcare spaces, and we understand the impact that the right environment and support systems have on recovery and performance. This endowment is a natural extension of that work — supporting the health professionals who keep student-athletes strong, safe, and performing at their highest level — today and for years to come."
