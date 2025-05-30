UNLV Sports All-Time Greats: The Best Rebels In Basketball, Football, And Baseball
The UNLV Rebels have a storied history across all sports. They have produced legends both at the college and professional levels. It is difficult to pick the best player in each of the big three sports, which are football, baseball, and basketball. However, we have gone through all the data and come up with the best of the best.
Basketball: Larry Johnson
1989 - 1991
There is no student-athlete more synonymous with UNLV than Grandma-ma himself, Larry Johnson. In his two seasons with the Rebels, he headed some of the greatest basketball teams college sports has ever seen. The 6'7 power forward was the face of the 1990 National Championship team. While in Las Vegas, he averaged 20.6 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game. He continued his career in the NBA, becoming an NBA All-Star and a fan favorite superstar.
Football: Randall Cunningham
1982 - 1984
Picking the greatest football player in UNLV history wasn't all that difficult. Randall Cunningham is the easy answer. He was a pioneer of the dual-threat quarterbacks we see so often today. His combination of arm talent and rushing ability was unparalleled back in the 80s when he wore the scarlet and gray. His nickname was the ultimate weapon, and it's easy to see how he got it. To this day, his number is the only one retired by the football program. After his days in Vegas, he went on to the NFL and was a star for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Baseball: Matt Williams
1984 - 1986
Williams is the greatest Hustlin' Rebel to ever put on a pair of cleats. He is still the school's all-time home run leader and remains second in RBIs and third in runs scored. Matt the Bat went on to have a successful MLB career highlighted by his days with the San Francisco Giants. In 1990, he finished second in the MVP voting, was a multi-time all-star, and played in a World Series with the Giants. Later on in his career he would win a World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is still a coach in the league.