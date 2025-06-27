UNLV Student-Athletes Set Academic Records With 16th Straight 3.0+ GPA Semester
As great as the UNLV athletic department has seen their teams perform on the field, court, or in the pool, their most impressive accomplishments may have actually been coming in the classroom as of late. The UNLV student-athletes just achieved their 16th consecutive semester with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. They also accomplished a record 3.36 cumulative GPA following the Spring 2025 semester, and a 3.34 semester GPA, which was the second-highest ever. The athletic department announced that they accomplished this feat on Thursday.
"Our student-athletes continue to set the standard in the classroom, and this record-breaking performance is a testament to their hard work, focus, and commitment to excellence," said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper. "Achieving our highest-ever cumulative GPA while maintaining a 16-semester streak above a 3.0 shows that academic success is truly a core part of the Rebel Athletics culture. We are incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished and are grateful for the support from our academic staff, coaches, and university partners."
An incredible 211 student-athletes achieved Dean's List honors for the spring semester of 2025, while seven sports set their program records for cumulative GPA. Those programs were:
Women's golf (3.63)
Cross country (3.59)
Women's swimming & diving (3.53)
Track & field (3.48)
Men's soccer (3.37)
Men's swimming & diving (3.37)
Football (3.20)
Along with those teams setting cumulative GPA records, cross country (3.73), track & field (3.63), and men's soccer (3.47) all set team records in GPA for a semester. This has been an incredible run by the Rebels both on and off the field, and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.