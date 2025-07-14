UNLV Women’s Soccer Star Amaya Haley Transfers to Texas Longhorns
The UNLV Rebels women's soccer team has lost one of their key players this offseason. After spending two seasons in Las Vegas, star defender Amaya Haley has returned to her home state of Texas, where she played her high school ball at Plano West High School in Plano, Texas, to join the Texas Longhorns. While at Plano West High School, she was named to the Dallas area's all-district team as both a junior and senior as a top defender. She also played club soccer for the Dallas Sting in the Elite Clubs National League.
As a redshirt freshman at UNLV last season, she was picked for the Mountain West All-Newcomer Team. For the season, she played in 1,786 of a possible 1,800 minutes on the Rebels' defensive back line. That was just one minute short of tying for the most minutes played by a Rebels women's soccer player.
This is a tough loss for the Rebels, as Haley was a rising star on the women's soccer team. Ultimately, she decided to make the jump up to a Power 4 conference and return back to Texas. This is a big opportunity for her, and she is sure to continue to excel with the Longhorns. She will be missed in Las Vegas, but it will be the next woman up for the Rebels, who will look to continue to get better and compete at the highest level in the Mountain West Conference.
The team has some work to do after finishing 2024 on a four-game losing streak with a record of 7 - 11 - 2. Still, they have a lot of potential young stars that they can build around who can help take this team to the next level. The new season kicks off on August 14.