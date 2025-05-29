UNLV's Elite Coaching Trio Poised To Lead Football And Basketball Into A New Era
The UNLV Rebels are building their top athletic programs the right way. The athletic department, now headed by director of athletics Erick Harper, has prioritized high-end coaching for the school's football program and both basketball programs. The coaches they've been able to acquire and retain in a non-Power 5 conference are incredible.
You can make a case that they have the best coaching staff in the Mountain West Conference currently, and you can't make a case against them not having the best coaching staffs following this season after the conference realignment. Harper has done an incredible job building these programs to be successful for a long time. Head football coach Dan Mullen, head basketball coach Josh Pastner, and head basketball coach Lindy La Rocque are as great of a trio that UNLV fans could ever hope for.
Dan Mullen
Mullen brings a National Championship pedigree to the Rebels football team. He has won National Championships on Urban Meyer's coaching staff as an assistant and also has head coaching experience in the SEC with the Florida Gators. He took over an unranked Gators program and led them to back-to-back bowl games. Now he comes to the Mountain West, taking over for another outstanding coach in Barry Odom, who moved on to take over the Purdue Boilermakers job.
Josh Pastner
Pastner is another coach with a Power-5 Pedigree. He had a ton of success as the head coach of the powerhouse Memphis Tigers and in the ACC with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. We have already seen him have a fantastic offseason rebuilding the Runnin' Rebels roster to fit his vision.
Lindy La Rocque
La Rocque has found nothing but success as the head coach of the Lady Rebels, building them into a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain West. She has been named the Mountain West Coach of the Year in two of the past four seasons. They had earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Mountain West Tournament in three consecutive seasons before missing out this past season despite winning the Mountain West regular season title. As long as she's at the helm, the Rebels will be a contender each and every year.