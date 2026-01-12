Dan Mullen And The UNLV Rebels Active Adding Players Through The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is opened and Dan Mullen and the UNLV Rebels' football team's coaching staff have been hard at work bringing in players through the portal for the 2026 season. They have already brought in some talented players for next season to replace a ton of talented players that have already left, whether it be through the transfer portal or due to graduation. They will be losing stars like Anthony Colandrea, Marsel McDuffie, and Tunmise Adeleye.

QB Jackson Arnold

Arnold joins the Rebels from the Auburn Tigers. He is a former five-star recruit and a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, when he joined the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to Auburn. Mullen will look for Arnold to compete for the starting job and hopefully play a significant role in his offense, along with a returning Alex Orji.

WR Taz Reddicks

Reddicks is a talented wideout from the Oregon State Beavers. The redshirt-sophomore is coming off the best season of his young career. He will look to compete for a starting job in Las Vegas. They will be in need of wide receivers this season, as they will be losing key players at the position, most notably, senior Jaden Bradley.

OL Colton Thomasson

Thomasson comes over from the Baylor Bears and formerly played for the Texas A&M Aggies. He's an experienced and talented player who Coach Mullen will hope can help anchor his offensive line, which should be improved this year in his second season at the helm.

OL BJ Tolo

Tolo is a sophomore lineman from the New Mexico State Aggies. The 6'2, 310-pounder will look to carve out a starting job in the UNLV offense. He is a talented player who has flashed upside and ability.

DB Tony-Louis Nkuba

Nkuba comes over from the Arizona State Sun Devils. He will look to improve a defense that was shaky at times and wildly inconsistent in 2025. Things didn't work out in Arizona State, but he will look to have more success in the Mountain West Conference.

DB Avery Helm

Helm is a senior joining the Rebels for his sixth year of eligibility. He comes over from the TCU Horned Frogs, but prior to his two seasons at TCU, he also spent three seasons with the Florida Gators. Another player with direct ties to Mullen will be heading to UNLV.

LS Tyson Jacobson

Jacobson is a long snapper joining UNLV from the Eastern Washington Eagles. The junior will look to earn a role as a key player on the Rebels' special teams.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News