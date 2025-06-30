Josh Pastner Offers 4-Star 2026 Forward Maximo Adams In Continued Recruiting Surge
New UNLV Running Rebels men's basketball coach Josh Pastner has been on fire during his first recruiting period with the program. While they aren't quite where they want to be yet, he has already far exceeded expectations of what he could accomplish in his first offseason when it comes to rebuilding what was a hollow roster when he took over. Still, he hasn't slowed down and recently offered a four-star forward from the 2026 recruiting class.
The offer was made to Sierra Canyon High School star forward Maximo Adams. Despite the 6'6, 200-pounder star receiving offers from a bunch of big-time schools, including the Kansas Jayhawks, Missouri Tigers, and Syracuse Orangemen, he still took time to show his gratitude for the offer from Pastner on social media.
“Very grateful to receive an offer from UNLV! Thank you Coach Josh Pastner for believing in me🙏🏽,” Adams posted.
Not everything has come easily for the high school star, though, and that could be what has built up his character and maturity beyond his years. A drop in the recruiting rankings this past year has both humbled Adams and driven him to be even better than he already is.
"I feel like my whole mentality changed," Adams told 247Sports. "I took a drop in the rankings, so I'm coming with that grit. I've been training a lot, doing a lot of strength and conditioning. I’m just trying to be ready at all times. I've really worked on my ball handling and shooting. I want to rebound more and play different positions."
This is exactly the kind of person that Pastner would love to bring to the program. Adams sounds like a leader off the court and his play speaks for itself.