UNLV Basketball Recruiting: Meet The Future Stars Committed To The Runnin' Rebels
This offseason, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team moved on from former head coach Kevin Kruger and brought in former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner to replace him in a high-profile move. In an attempt to win now, Pastner hit the transfer portal hard and loaded up on talent that could help the Rebels win games now.
However, he, as well as the previous regime, also hit the recruiting trail and secured high school student-athletes who they could build around for future success as well. There are three key players who either signed a letter of intent or gave a hard commit to come to Las Vegas. These three players could have an impact as freshman this season, but are more likely to be future assets.
Tyrin Jones
Jones is a four-star prospect out of Layton Christian Academy in Layton, Utah. The star forward stands 6'8, 190 pounds. He has given his signed letter of intent to UNLV and will be wearing the scarlet and gray next season. The team is viewing him as a building block for the future who comes with a ton of upside, which is reflected in his four-star rating.
Mason Abittan
This is another player who Pastner secured a signed letter of intent from. Abittan is a 6'6, 185-pound guard from Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada. This is another valuable piece that Pastner is looking to build around for the long-term future. UNLV loves to build community around Las Vegas, and they brought in another local kid from Nevada to help their program thrive into the future.
Isaac Williamson
Williamson has not officially turned in a signed letter of intent to attend UNLV, however, he is considered a hard commit to play for the Rebels after decommitting from the New Mexico Lobos. He is a combo guard from Eastvale, California, who played his high school ball at Eleanor Roosevelt High School. We can expect to see him on the court in Las Vegas in the future, along with the other recruits.