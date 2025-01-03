UNLV Class of 2025 Football Signees Breakdown
Let’s take a look at the newest additions to the 2025 UNLV football program. These players were all recruited and will help fill the void of the players who entered the transfer portal or declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Coach Dan Mullen has his work cut out for him in rebuilding this Rebels roster.
RB Kamran Williams
A dynamic running back from Jefferson, Texas, Williams brings a powerful and elusive style to the UNLV backfield. He is also a track athlete with breakaway speed.
RB Cornelius Warren
A runner with great patience from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Warren has a feel for when to make one cut, get vertical, and has tremendous explosiveness.
DB Josh Tuchek
A talented cornerback from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, Tuchek possesses excellent coverage skills and ball-hawking instincts. He has shown to be a very skilled press-man corner with physicality.
DB Logan Christensen
A versatile safety from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, Christensen brings a strong physical presence and playmaking ability to the UNLV secondary. Christensen is a middle-of-the-field safety that could potentially line up in the slot as a nickel.
DL Jordan Covington
A disruptive defensive lineman from McKinney, Texas, Covington is known to be strong at the point of attack and has the ability to penetrate the backfield. He will be a force in the run game.
WR Cassidee Miles
A speedy wide receiver from Central High School in Phoenix, Arizona, Miles is a potential big-play threat for the UNLV offense. Miles has great ball-tracking skills on deep passes down the field.
DL Kal-El Togafau
A powerful, explosive defensive lineman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Togafau is expected to anchor the UNLV defensive line with his strength and physicality. His first step will be a separator for him.
Yasir Muhammad
A versatile athlete from Germantown, Tennessee, Muhammad possesses the skills to contribute on either side of the ball for the Rebels. After watching his film it will be hard to see defensive coordinator Zach Arnett not wanting Yasir’s versatility in the secondary.
LB Alexander Green
A local product from Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, Green brings a strong work ethic and a passion for representing his hometown. Green is not afraid to put his face in the fan.
DL Elijah Logo
Another local standout from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, Logo is a powerful defensive lineman with the potential to make an immediate impact.
DB Quandarius Keyes
A junior college transfer from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, Keyes brings experience and playmaking ability to the UNLV secondary.
DL Mohamed Altayeb
A junior college transfer from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas, Altayeb adds depth and experience to the UNLV defensive line. Having someone in the position group who is older should help provide leadership.