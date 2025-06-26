UNLV Football Eyes 2027 Recruits Carsten Campbell And Jaylen Fitzgerald
As the UNLV Rebels football program, led by new head coach Dan Mullen, continues to fill out their roster for the 2026 season with high school prospects, they must also look to the long-term future. The Rebels have also been making offers to recruits for future seasons. Recently, they have offered two impressive young prospects who will be eligible to join the team for the 2027 season if they decide to accept their offers and commit to play in Las Vegas.
Interior Offensive Lineman Carsten Campbell
Recruiting Class: 2027
Height: 6'4
Weight: 305 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Frontier High School, Bakersfield, California
Campbell is a big, talented offensive lineman who will likely play guard on the college level. The three-star prospect has also received offers from three other teams, with two of them being the Rebels' Mountain West Conference rivals. Those three teams are the San Diego State Aztecs, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Sacramento State Hornets. One of the reasons that UNLV has been able to take a big step forward the past few seasons and is considered a program on the rise is that they have built up a strong offensive line. Carsten could be another building block for their O-line's long-term success.
Tight End Jaylen Fitzgerald
Recruiting Class: 2027
Height: 6'5
Weight: 215 lbs
Star Prospect: N/A
High School: Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Arizona
While Fitzgerald is officially listed as a tight end, he's not necessarily locked into the position. He's an athlete who can be moved around to fit the role a college program needs him to fit. Being that he is still young, a lot can change between now and 2027. However, there is no denying the potential his athleticism can bring to UNLV or wherever he decides to play his college ball. Teams have been lining up to offer him, including Power 4 schools. So far, he's already received offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Marshall Thundering Herd, New Mexico State Aggies, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, Sacramento State Hornets, Kansas Jayhawks, North Texas Mean Green, and UTSA Roadrunners.