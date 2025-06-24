UNLV Football Heats Up 2026 Recruiting Trail With Key Prospect Visits And Commitments
Head coach Dan Mullen and the UNLV Rebels football team staff continue to hit the recruiting trail hard for the incoming class of 2026. They have hosting a ton of visits for potential commits and have done a great job of locking most of them up for the 2026 season. This is an updated list of all the recent visits these young prospects have had with the Rebels in Las Vegas.
UNLV Rebel Official Prospect Visits
(We will not be mentioning prospects who have officially committed to other schools since their recent visit)
LB Donnie Vercher II
(Uncommitted)
Height: 6'1.5
Weight: 210 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Central Catholic High School, Portland Oregon
EDGE Prin Fox
(Hard Commit to UNLV)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 260 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Cashmere High School, Cashmere, Virginia
ATH Damari King
(Uncommitted)
Height: 5'11
Weight: 180 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Roosevelt High School, Seattle, Washington
QB Derek Garcia
(Hard Commit to UNLV)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 190 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Ventura High School, Ventura, California
LB Trehsyn Fesili
(Hard Commit to UNLV)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 200 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Mililani High School, Mililani, Hawaii
EDGE Cole Albrecht
(Hard Commit UNLV)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 225 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Alta High School, Sandy, Utah
WR Jesse Harden
(Hard Commit to UNLV)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 180 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Plant City High School, Riverview, Florida
EDGE Cole Goldworthy
(Hard Commit to UNLV)
Height: 6'5
Weight: 210 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton, California