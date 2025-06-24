UNLV Rebels

UNLV Football Heats Up 2026 Recruiting Trail With Key Prospect Visits And Commitments

Head coach Dan Mullen and the Rebels continue to build a strong 2026 class, hosting top recruits and securing key hard commits during a busy offseason in Las Vegas.

Mark Morales-Smith

Detailed view of a UNLV Rebels helmet during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Detailed view of a UNLV Rebels helmet during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Head coach Dan Mullen and the UNLV Rebels football team staff continue to hit the recruiting trail hard for the incoming class of 2026. They have hosting a ton of visits for potential commits and have done a great job of locking most of them up for the 2026 season. This is an updated list of all the recent visits these young prospects have had with the Rebels in Las Vegas. 

UNLV Rebel Official Prospect Visits

(We will not be mentioning prospects who have officially committed to other schools since their recent visit)   

LB Donnie Vercher II

(Uncommitted)

Height: 6'1.5

Weight: 210 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Central Catholic High School, Portland Oregon

EDGE Prin Fox

(Hard Commit to UNLV)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 260 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Cashmere High School, Cashmere, Virginia

ATH Damari King

(Uncommitted)

Height: 5'11

Weight: 180 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Roosevelt High School, Seattle, Washington 

QB Derek Garcia

(Hard Commit to UNLV)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Ventura High School, Ventura, California

LB Trehsyn Fesili

(Hard Commit to UNLV)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 200 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Mililani High School, Mililani, Hawaii

EDGE Cole Albrecht

(Hard Commit UNLV)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 225 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Alta High School, Sandy, Utah

WR Jesse Harden

(Hard Commit to UNLV)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180 lbs 

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Plant City High School, Riverview, Florida

EDGE Cole Goldworthy

(Hard Commit to UNLV)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 210 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton, California

More UNLV Rebels News:

feed

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Recruiting