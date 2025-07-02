UNLV Football Lands 3-Star DL Bryce Waters, Dan Mullen’s 2026 Recruiting Class Grows
Another day, another recruiting commit for the UNLV Rebels football team. Head coach Dan Mullen has been relentless on the recruiting trail this offseason. He has done an incredible job filling out the Rebels roster for the 2026 season and beyond after already loading up the 2025 roster through the transfer portal. UNLV has now added defensive lineman Bryce Waters to their 2026 recruitment class. This is another big addition in a long line of pickups for the UNLV football program this summer.
Waters confirmed his commitment on social media:
"Blessed beyond measure! Proud to say I am 1000% committed to the UNLV Rebels!"
Waters explained that the coaching staff and community were the reason he decided to make UNLV his home:
“From the onset of my interactions with UNLV, I felt a different vibe from the staff. I felt heard, and my goals and aspirations were a priority. The opportunity to play for Coach Mullen is a blessing, as he is a football mastermind. Adding the ability to play under DC Paul Guenther and D-line coach Ricky Logo this was an easy decision. Once I was in person on campus, I learned quickly UNLV was my college home!”
Waters was also offered by the Georgetown Hoyas, Stetson Hatters, Eastern Kentucky Colonels, UNC Pembroke Braves, Wofford Terriers, and Cornell Big Red. Nevertheless, he picked UNLV over all those other opportunities. This continues to show what a great job coach Mullen and his staff are doing while recruiting student-athletes to join the Rebels football program and help build up the program for the future.
The big lineman is from Tampa Bay, Florida, and plays his high school football at Carrollwood Day High School. He is a three-star recruit who his 6'4 and 280 pounds. Waters will join the Rebels for the 2026 season and will look to be an anchor on their defensive line for their long-term future. This is another coveted player who chose to come to Las Vegas over other great options because he sees what this program and community are building.