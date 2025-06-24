UNLV Football Looks Ahead, Offers 2027 WR Kai Cypher, 2029 DE Kitiona Tupua
At this time of year, the biggest conversation in college football is surrounding the upcoming recruiting class for 2026. Head coach Dan Mullen and the UNLV Rebels staff, been at hard at work on the recruiting trail and have found a ton of success already hosting visits, making offers, and securing commitments for next year's freshman class. However, they have also been looking further into the future. Sometimes much further. The Rebels have also made offers to other prospects for further in the future. Recently they have made offers to two student-athletes from the 2027 recruiting class and the 2029 recruiting class.
Wide Receiver Kai Cypher 2027
Cypher is a wideout heading into his junior season of high school ball. He's a local kid who plays at Arbor View High School right in the Rebels' backyard in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, he's viewed as a top five prospect in the 2027 recruiting class in the state of Nevada. He's listed at 5'10, 165 pounds. His only other official offer as of now is from the Sacramento Hornets. That of course could change being that he's only completed his sophomore season of high school ball. There is still plenty of time before anything becomes official, but it Cypher continues on his current trajectory he could be an important contributor for the Rebels for the long-term future.
Defensive End Kitiona Tupua 2029
2029 feels like a long way away, but Tupua is viewed as a potential future college star. As just a freshman, he's already listed at 6'2, 270 pounds. The Rebels were the fourth D1 football team to offer him a scholarship already. The Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Texas A&M Aggies, and New Mexico Lobos have all also made him official offers. He is currently attending Puyallup High School in Tacoma Washington. A lot can still change between now and 2029, but Kitiona could be a future Rebel if coach Mullen can entice him to come to Las Vegas.