UNLV Football Recruiting: Full List Of 2026 Official Visitors
This time of year may be one of the most important times for college football programs. It's when recruiting hits a fever pitch. While it may not be the most exciting time for most casual fans, it's when coaching staffs build their rosters for the future. UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen has been doing a fantastic job so far, and his name alone makes the program a coveted destination for young prospects. We have an update list of the prospects that have had official visits in Las Vegas.
UNLV Rebels Official Visits
ATH Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis
Height: 6'3
Weight: 235
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas, Nevada
WR Major Pride
Height: 6'3
Weight: 280 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Canyon Springs High School, North Las Vegas, Nevada
LB Jaylyn Colter
Height: 6'2
Weight: 195 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Mountain Pointe High School, Phoenix, Arizona
LB Bryson Castile
Height: 6'2.5
Weight: 195 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: Bowie High School, Arlington, Texas
ATH Tainoa Lave
Height: 5'11
Weight: 175 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Stars
High School: James Campbell High School, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
OT Khalil Sanogo
Height: 6'4
Weight: 300 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Star
High School: Mansfield Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
LB Malaki Soliai-Tui
Height: 6'1
Weight: 205 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Star
High School: Kahuku High School, Kahuku, Hawaii
DB Dylan Waters
Height: 6'1
Weight: 175 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Star
High School: Fort Bend Marshall High School, Missouri City, Texas
DB Carter Stewart
Height: 6'1
Weight: 170 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Star
High School: Shadow Creek High School, Pearland, Texas
ATH DeMari Nunley
Height: 6'2
Weight: 175 lbs
Star Prospect: Three Star
High School: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, Downey, California
DB Darien Lewis
Height: 5'11
Weight: 195 lb
Star Prospect: Three Star
High School: Palo Duro High School, Amarillo, Texas