UNLV Football Recruiting: Full List Of 2026 Official Visitors

With head coach Dan Mullen leading the charge, UNLV is attracting top 2026 prospects from Nevada, Texas, Hawaii, and beyond during a crucial stretch of official visits.

Mark Morales-Smith

The UNLV Rebels logo at midfield during the Mountain West Championship at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
This time of year may be one of the most important times for college football programs. It's when recruiting hits a fever pitch. While it may not be the most exciting time for most casual fans, it's when coaching staffs build their rosters for the future. UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen has been doing a fantastic job so far, and his name alone makes the program a coveted destination for young prospects. We have an update list of the prospects that have had official visits in Las Vegas. 

UNLV Rebels Official Visits

ATH Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis 

Height: 6'3

Weight: 235

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas, Nevada

WR Major Pride 

Height: 6'3

Weight: 280 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Canyon Springs High School, North Las Vegas, Nevada 

LB Jaylyn Colter 

Height: 6'2

Weight: 195 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Mountain Pointe High School, Phoenix, Arizona

LB Bryson Castile

Height: 6'2.5

Weight: 195 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: Bowie High School, Arlington, Texas

ATH Tainoa Lave 

Height: 5'11 

Weight: 175 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Stars

High School: James Campbell High School, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

OT Khalil Sanogo

Height: 6'4

Weight: 300 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Star

High School: Mansfield Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas

LB Malaki Soliai-Tui

Height: 6'1

Weight: 205 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Star

High School: Kahuku High School, Kahuku, Hawaii  

DB Dylan Waters

Height: 6'1

Weight: 175 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Star

High School: Fort Bend Marshall High School, Missouri City, Texas

DB Carter Stewart 

Height: 6'1

Weight: 170 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Star

High School: Shadow Creek High School, Pearland, Texas

ATH DeMari Nunley

Height: 6'2 

Weight: 175 lbs

Star Prospect: Three Star

High School: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, Downey, California

DB Darien Lewis 

Height: 5'11

Weight: 195 lb

Star Prospect: Three Star

High School: Palo Duro High School, Amarillo, Texas

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

