UNLV Hosts Local Star WR Major Pride As Recruiting Battle Heats Up
The UNLV Rebels football team has been adding recruits left and right recently. The coaching staff led by head coach Dan Mullen had another official visit on June 13. They brought in a hometown kid, wideout Major Pride. The three-star wide receiver prospect is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and is currently playing his high school ball at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, Nevada. After visiting the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Pride had this to say on social media.
“I had a great visit this weekend at UNLV! The main thing that stood out to me was the hospitality and love the whole staff showed me; it felt like home from the start! I went over a lot of film and schemes with Coach Alexander. I’ll be used mainly on the outside as the 1on1 guy on the island to win those matchups! Overall it was a great time. I appreciate Coach Mullen and the whole staff for the hospitality!! #GoRebels”
He is yet to commit to a football program, however, he is on the radar of multiple other Mountain West Conference teams. Those include the Boise State Broncos, San Diego State Aztecs, New Mexico Lobos, Utah State Aggies, Fresno State Bulldogs and the Colorado Rams. The fact that all those teams are in on Pride, including the Broncos should tell you all you need to know about this young prospect. The Rebels have made an official offer as have all the other teams we just mentioned. Other notable teams that have offered Pride are the Oregon State Beavers, New Mexico State Aggies, and Army Black Knights.
The 6'3, 180-pound high school standout will likely make a decision in the coming weeks. Coach Mullen will look to add another talented young player to his offense that he can build around for what looks to be a bright future for both the program and the player.