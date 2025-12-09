UNLV Rebels Come In At No. 59 In ESPN's 2026 Top 75 Recruiting Class Rankings

UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen had an outstanding first year with the program, and it looks like he is carrying that momentum into 2026. ESPN's Craig Haubert recently covered the Top 75 2026 college football recruiting class rankings. The Rebels made the list, coming in at No. 59, up from No. 62. It looks like Mullen and the Rebels are in for a successful long-term run as potentially the new class of the Mountain West with realignment coming this offseason.

ESPN On The UNLV Rebels Football Recruiting Class

"59. UNLV Rebels

Previous ranking: 62

SC Next 300 commits: 0

Top offensive prospect: OG Malik White

Top defensive prospect: DT Prin Fox

Dan Mullen took over a successful UNLV program and has kept it among the top G5 programs, but coming out of his first season he is still working to take them to that next level. Having worked with some top quarterbacks in his career, it is no surprise that among his top commits is high-three star QB Derek Garcia. A passer with a fluid release, he has shown a quiet confidence during in-person evaluations and has thrown for more than 2,500 yards and 30 TDs his senior year. A potential target is Jesse Harden, a rangy receiver with good hands.

Having spent many years in the SEC, Mullen knows the importance of being strong in the trenches, and the class in anchored by several big men. On offense, Malik White is a 300-pounder with great arm length and, with development, he can be a productive IOL. The Rebels also have several DLs onboard, including Prin Fox. He has a bit of a 'tweener build, but in action he shows good power, a motor and brings a competitive demeanor."

Malik White and Prin Fox are getting most of the attention, but they have a ton of great recruits coming in. It's hard not to be excited for the future of this program. Mullen has proven that he can be a high-end recruiter, and now he not only does it from high schools, but also through the transfer portal. UNLV is going to look to build off Mullen's first season with the program, in which the team made it back to the Mountain West Championship before falling just short of a title. We expect them to be the favorites to win it all heading into the 2026 season.

