UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Announces 24-Member Early-Signing Class

UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen had an outstanding first offseason in 2025 and is already off to a great start for 2026 as well. On Wednesday, he announced a record-setting class of 24 scholarship student-athletes who have signed commitments to come to UNLV and play football. This is now projected to be one of, if not the best, recruiting classes in the school's history.

Of the 24 players in the early class, 14 of them will play on the offensive side of the ball and 10 on defense. That included six offensive linemen, one quarterback, five wide receivers, one running back, one tight end, four defensive linemen, four defensive backs, and two linebackers.

Mullen is currently focused on the Rebels' huge Mountain West Championship Game against the Boise State Broncos on Friday. However, he did take the time on Wednesday to speak about this impressive recruiting class.

"Today is a great day to be a Rebel and to become a Rebel -- which is clear from this historic recruiting class," said Mullen. "Our staff did an unbelievable job putting together our first early signing class. Not only have we brought tremendous talent to the program, but we've also brought in extremely high-character, quality young men. The focus of our program is, and always will be, player development. I'm excited for Rebel Nation to welcome the top recruiting class in the Mountain West and one of the top Group of Six classes in the country, here to Las Vegas. It's an exciting time as we compete for a Mountain West championship this week and continue building a foundation for future championships."

UNLV Rebels Football Early Signing Class

Cole Albrecht, OLB

Tatum Bell Jr., WR

Mateo Bilaver, OL

Vern Blair, CB

Vincent Carner, WR

Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis, TE

Prin Fox, DL

Derek Garcia, QB

Jesus Garcia II, OL

Josh Haney, OL

Jesse Harden, WR

Ronnell Hewitt Jr., LB

Skylar Lendsey-Vann, RB

Darien Lewis, S

Tylen Mathews, S

Jordan Njoku, LB

DeMari Nunley, WR

Cameron Parodi, S

Poe Purcell Jr., DL

Eli Sanchez, OL

Zach Scott, OL

Bryce Waters, DL

Malik White, OL

Peyton Zachary, WR

