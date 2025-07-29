UNLV Rebels Land Coveted 2026 Recruit Cornerback Tylen Mathews
The UNLV Rebels football team is in full swing at practice. The players and coaches are focused on the upcoming season. However, the recruiting never stops for head coach Dan Mullen and the UNLV coaching staff. The Rebels have landed another impressive prospect for the 2026 season. They have received a hard commit from three-star cornerback Tylen Matthews.
Matthews made the announcement on social media
"#AGTG I just wanna thank the Lord my Family and friends it’s safe to say that I'm committed to UNLV! @nester_nick @R_AmirGantCoach @coach_leeclark @Da_DREAM47 @CoachDanMullen @unlvfootball #GoRebels #UNLV"
Mathews is a defensive back who plays his high school ball at Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant. Mississippi. He stands 6'0, 175 lbs, and garnered attention from quite a few big-time schools. Just a few of the Power 4 schools that offered him include Auburn, Missouri, Purdue, Memphis, and Arkansas. Still, he chose UNLV over any of his other options. Coach Mullen continues to show why the Rebels gave him that big contract as he keeps bringing in recruits over other major programs.
As we enter the dead period for recruiting, UNLV continues to bring prospects in. The future looks bright for the Rebels, especially when you look at their 2026 recruiting class. This coaching staff has done an unbelievable job on the recruiting trail, and this team should be very good for a very long time. They know what they are doing, and that shows in the results.
All of the focus is going to be on 2025 in the coming weeks and rightfully so. If the Rebels can live up to expectations this season in a transition year, they could be scary as we look towards the future and Mullen has time to build up his roster and implement his system. These are exciting times for the Rebel faithful.
