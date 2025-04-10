UNLV Rebels

UNLV Set To Host Controversial UCF Guard Mikey Williams

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner may be closing in on a major transfer addition, as former high school star Mikey Williams is set to visit the Rebels after the NCAA recruiting dead period ends.

Mark Morales-Smith

UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams (1) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Assane Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center.
UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams (1) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Assane Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center.
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team's hiring of Josh Pastner has already proven beneficial on the recruiting trail, both with high school prospects and through the transfer portal. Now, he may be in the process of landing a former massive high school star. 

Mikey Williams, who has entered the transfer portal from the Central Florida Knights, is scheduled to visit Pastner and UNLV. We do not yet have a date on the visit, but it will have to be after Thursday per NCAA rules because that's when the recruiting dead period ends.

While in high school in California, the San Diego native rose to social media fame and earned himself a sponsorship deal with Puma, among other sponsorships, and an estimated name, image, and likeness evaluation of $3.6 million. However, with fame and money came problems. 

In April of 2023, as a redshirted freshman with the Memphis Tigers, he was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun into an occupied vehicle at his home in Jamul, California. Ultimately, he was charged with nine felonies, including multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon. However, he avoided jail time by agreeing to a plea deal in November of 2023, which allowed him to continue his college basketball career. 

He ended up transferring from Memphis to Central Florida and now finds himself back in the transfer portal, looking for a new home again. Williams has made clear that he wants to step into a situation where he will be a starter. After being depleted by the transfer portal themselves, UNLV is in need of guard help, and if Pastner feels that Williams is the right fit, he could step right into that starting role with the Rebels.

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

