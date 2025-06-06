UNLV Women’s Soccer Adds Three Standout JUCO Transfers
The UNLV Rebels women's soccer team announced on Thursday that they have received signed commitments from three former junior college student-athletes who have agreed to join the program for the upcoming season. The three transfers are Alyssa White, Brooke Gardner and Tania Tapia.
White is a forward who transferred to UNLV from Fresno City College. She plays forward and is a native of Clovis, California. During her two years at Fresno City College, she scored 47 goals, 14 assists and 108 points. Last year, as a sophomore, she scored 29 goals and had seven assists. That production was enough to earn her two United Soccer Coaches JUCO All-American honors.
Gardner joins the Rebels from Salt Lake Community College. She is a defender who is about to enter her sophomore season. She helped her school become one of the best JUCO defenses in the nation. She also helped lead them to the NJCAA semifinals and earned United Soccer Coaches and NJCAA All-America Teams honors.
Tapia is a midfielder who played her sophomre season at Highline College in 2024. Prior to that she played her freshman year at New Mexico State. She scored nine goals and dished out one assist at the Washington State JUCO. For her efforts, she earned a West Region First Team selection.
Rebels head coach Jenny Williams expressed her excitement about bringing in this trio when she announced their arrival on Thursday:
"We're really excited to welcome these three Rebels to the family. Alyssa is a proven goalscorer with pace. Tania is crafty and intelligent with her play. Brooke is just so solid in the back, she's a leader and clean in possession. I'm proud of our staff and their hard work to bring these players in."