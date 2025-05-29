Three UNLV Softball Players Earn Academic All-District Honors
The UNLV Rebels softball team has had three student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. The CSC announced the new members of the team on Tuesday. The players named were senior Sofia Morales, junior Amelia Weber, and sophomore Jesse Farrell. Their contributions and accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom have earned them this honor. All three Academic All-District honorees will now advance to the Academic All-America ballot. The first, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 17.
According to the UNLV Rebels' official Website:
"To be nominated, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 minimum grade point average, have participated in at least 90 percent of the season's events or must start in at least 66 percent of the season's events and have at least a sophomore standing both academically and athletically. Pitchers must have at least 35.0 innings pitched this season or 17 appearances."
Sofia Morales
Senior
Business Major
Third CSC Academic All-District honor
Starter for all 49 games this season
.290 Batting Average
45 hits
A cumulative GPA of 3.80 as a senior
Is on the UNLV's Dean's List
Amelia Weber
Junior
Business Marketing Major
Made 32 appearances and 19 starts as a pitcher this season, totaling 111.2 innings
Three complete games
Eight wins
55 strikeouts
A cumulative GPA of 3.66
Is on the UNLV's Dean's List
Jesse Farrell
Sophomore
Biological science major
All-Mountain West second team
Started all 49 games this season
.313 batting average
46 hits
Eight home runs
28 RBIs
.585 slugging percentage
A cumulative GPA of 3.70
Is on the UNLV's Dean's List