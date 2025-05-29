UNLV Rebels

Three UNLV Softball Players Earn Academic All-District Honors

Sofia Morales, Amelia Weber, and Jesse Farrell of UNLV Softball were named Academic All-District selections for their standout achievements on the field and in the classroom.

UNLV Rebel Amelia Weber
UNLV Rebel Amelia Weber / UNLVRebels.com

The UNLV Rebels softball team has had three student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. The CSC announced the new members of the team on Tuesday. The players named were senior Sofia Morales, junior Amelia Weber, and sophomore Jesse Farrell. Their contributions and accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom have earned them this honor. All three Academic All-District honorees will now advance to the Academic All-America ballot. The first, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 17. 

According to the UNLV Rebels' official Website:

"To be nominated, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 minimum grade point average, have participated in at least 90 percent of the season's events or must start in at least 66 percent of the season's events and have at least a sophomore standing both academically and athletically. Pitchers must have at least 35.0 innings pitched this season or 17 appearances."

Sofia Morales

Senior

Business Major

Third CSC Academic All-District honor

Starter for all 49 games this season

.290 Batting Average

45 hits

A cumulative GPA of 3.80 as a senior

Is on the UNLV's Dean's List

Amelia Weber

Junior

Business Marketing Major

Made 32 appearances and 19 starts as a pitcher this season, totaling 111.2 innings

Three complete games

Eight wins

55 strikeouts

A cumulative GPA of 3.66

Is on the UNLV's Dean's List

Jesse Farrell

Sophomore

Biological science major

All-Mountain West second team

Started all 49 games this season

.313 batting average

46 hits

Eight home runs

28 RBIs

.585 slugging percentage

A cumulative GPA of 3.70

Is on the UNLV's Dean's List

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

