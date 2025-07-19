These are UNLV's top games for the 2025 football season
Dan Mullen has made it clear he's willing to play anyone during the college football season.
He's imparted this attitude to his entire staff and has made it clear they're not only competing for Mountain West titles, but also seeking a College Football Playoff berth.
Here are some key games in UNLV's first season under Mullen. The Rebels are projected to finish second in the Mountain West preseason poll.
1. At Boise State, Oct. 18
This one doesn't need much explaining. UNLV has lost consecutive Mountain West Championship games to this team, and now they meet at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State is the clear-cut favorite to win the conference again, receiving 35 of 39 first-place votes. UNLV received the other four.
It's almost mandatory for the Rebels to win this game if they want to win the MWC.
Despite the loss of Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos are expected have a highly potent offense once more, thanks to quarterback Maddux Madsen, the league's leading quarterback.
Boise State is favored to return to the College Football Playoff as the best Group of Five team. Winning this game would go a long way toward getting the Rebels to that level.
2. Vs. UCLA, Sept. 6
This is UNLV's most important non-conference game by far.
Starting out 1-5 meant UCLA's late-season improvement didn't help them reach a bowl game.
Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava gives them a solid quarterback. However, only two defensive starters return. UCLa is expected to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten.
Regardless, beating a Power Four opponent is critical if UNLV wants to eventually reach that level.
They could be 3-0 after the UCLA game since their first two opponents are Idaho State and Sam Houston.
3. At Colorado State, Nov. 8
This one could surprise people because the Rams may sneak up on people this season.
This is one of two road games over UNLV's last five regular-season contests. The Rams have more than 20 seniors on their depth chart.
Colorado State almost made the conference championship game until they lost to Fresno State.
Assuming Boise State makes it again, this could easily be the game that determines their challenger. Pair that with this being a late-season matchup, and this is as must-see a game as you have in the non-power conferences.